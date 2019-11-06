Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, November 6

The late Peter Butler

The death has occurred of Peter Butler, Cahir Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of The Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. November 4th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Peter, beloved husband of the late Mary and brother of the late Sean, Mick, Nancy and Mary. Deeply regretted by Susanne and Barry, his sister Alice Burke (Baltinglass), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Seamus Kinsella

The death has occurred of Seamus Kinsella, Ballytarsney, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Seamus passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marie (née Vereker) and loving father of Imelda. Predeceased by his dear parents, Denis and Mary and his sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Philip and Patrick, sisters Nell, Mai, Joan, Theresa, Rose and Martina, uncles Bill and John and aunt Brigid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm, followed by removal to All Saint's Church, Knockmoylan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.00 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations to Mill Hill Missions.