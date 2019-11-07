Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, November 7

The late Billy Fogarty

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Fogarty, Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Formerly (Connolly's Red Mills). Peacefully, at Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Devoted husband of the late Teresa. Deepely regretted by his loving children Helen, John, Seamus and Margaret, much loved grandaughter Emily, brother Paddy, sister Bridie (Sloyan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and a wide circle of cherished friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, on Friday (November 8th ) from 2pm with rosary and prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Burial afterwards, with his beloved Teresa, in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Home private on Saturday morning, please.

The late Nellie Aylward

The death has occurred of Nellie Aylward, Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny and formerly of Mount Carmel Home, Callan, peacefully on Wednesday 6th November 2019 in the loving care of Anne and Staff at Tinnypark House Nursing Home, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by her parents, brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by her loving family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 8pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to St. Molua’s Church, Killaloe to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Mount Carmel Home, Callan.

The late Bridie Carroll

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Carroll (née Costello), Narabane, Kilmacow, Kilkenny



Bridie died on Tuesday, 5th November 2019, peacefully in her 99th year at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Jimmy, son Dominic, daughter Mary, Bridie will be sadly missed by her daughter Bernadette, sons Gerard, Sean, Seamus, Patrick, Brendan and Brian, Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Sean and Tommy, sisters Kathleen (Foley), Eily (Haberlin) and Dolly (Pierce), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Bridie will be reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday 7th November from 5pm with prayers at 7pm, removal on Friday 8th November to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery