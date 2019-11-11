Kilkenny death for Monday, November 11

The late Sr. Josephine Carey

The death has occurred of Sr. Josephine Carey, Wexford and Kilkenny, Nov. 9th 2019, at Knockeen Nursing Home, Barntown. Sr. Josephine, Mercy Convent, Clonard Road and formerly of Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Loving sister of Eileen, Dan, Milo, Denis and the late Dot. Sadly missed by her Mercy Sisters, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Monday from 11 o’clock with removal at 5 o’clock to The Church of The Assumption, Callan. Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock on Tuesday. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.