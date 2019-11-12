Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 12

The late Noel Banville

The death has occurred of Noel Banville, Shanbough, Rosbercon, Kilkenny and New Ross, Wexfordl suddenly but peacefully at his residence predecessed by his parents Jimmy and Stasia his brother Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving family wife Geraldine, son James, daughter Ava, sisters Mary, Martina & Theresa, brothers Seamus & Richie, father-in-law Séan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday 12th November, concluding at 8pm (Rosary will take place at 7pm).

Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon, for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 13th November, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Miss Philomena Butler

The death has occurred of Miss Philomena Butler, Belle Vue house, Urlingford, Kilkenny peacefully at home in her 90th year surrounded by her family Tom and Catriona Cussen, their children Tomas, Mary, Paddy, Bill, Daithi and Cathleen to whom she was affectionately known as Granny Phil. Deeply regretted by her family, cousins, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock until 7.30. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Tuesday Club, Urlingford 056-8831266.

The late Martin Anthony Saunders

The death has occurred of Martin Anthony Saunders, Castlecomer, Loughboy, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his mother Annie, brothers Thomas, Pat, Michael, James and Noel, sisters Jean and Philomena, daughter Debbie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Pat's residence 20 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately after in St. Finnan's Cemetery.