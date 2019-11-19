Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 19

The late Jim Hennessy

The death has occurred of Jim Hennessy, Blackacre, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, November 17th, 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of the management & staff of University Hospital, Waterford. Jim, pre-deceased by his son John, brother Andy & sister Margaret. Beloved husband of Maura and much loved father of Margaret, Mary, Pat, Jimmy & Deirdre. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law Ger, Christy, Liz, Hilda, Ciaran & Kerry, sister Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, followed by burial in Paulstown Cemetery.

The late Mary Dillon

The death has occurred of Mary Kinsella Dillon, Ballyellen, Goresbridge November 17th, 2019. Mary, pre-deceased by Tom & William, son William, daughter Marian and much loved mother of Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Eileen & Margaret, grandchildren Thomas, Marian, Sean, Margaret, William & James, great-grandchildren, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Tuesday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for 3pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial at the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to BEAM.

the late

The death has occurred of Brian O'Flaherty, Listowel Road, Ballybunion, Kerry and formerly of Kilkenny, died peacefully (on Monday morning) at Aras Mhuire Nursing home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, their children, Gearóidin, Bláthnaid and Brian-Óg, his brother Dermod, sister Mercedes, grandchildren Andrew, Fiachra, Seán, Patrick and Briain, sons-in-law Conor and Mika, daughter-in-law Lucia, sisters-in-law Kay, Mary and Bridie, brother-in-law Michael, nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion Wednesday, Nov.20th from 5.30 to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday 21st Nov. with private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Aras Mhuire, Listowel.

The late Ann (Nancy) Quigley

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Quigley (nee Corrigan) (12 St. Joseph's Road, Kilkenny) 18th November 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Ann (Nancy), predeceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law Ninja, much loved mother of Martina, Mary, Kathleen, Andy, Thomas, John, Shirley and Ann, sadly missed by her family, sister Peggy, sons-in-law Martin and Davy, daughter-in-law Vivienne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (19th Nov.) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Canice's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.