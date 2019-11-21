Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, november 21

The late Josie Kelly

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) KELLY (née Murphy), Railway Square, Waterford, formerly of Tower Cottage, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and late of The Paper Mills, Grannagh. Died 20th November 2019.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford X91 FW4A on Friday, 22nd November, from 5pm to 7pm., with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to the cemetery adjoining The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday, 23rd November, at 11.45am.

The late Lyn O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Evelyn (Lyn) O'Donnell, Evelyn (Lyn) (Trimbleston and Goatstown, Dublin) 20th November 2019, peacefully, in her 97th year and in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny, dearly loved aunt of Mark, Gina and Peter O'Donnell, cousin of Dr. Eoin Gahan, grandaunt of Ben, Zoe, Oran, Philip and Iseult and beloved sister-in-law of Claire O'Donnell. She will be sadly missed by her family, nieces-in-law Ann Siriwann and Maruta O'Donnell, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Garden Chapel of Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday (22nd November) from 3 o'clock with Funeral Service at 3.30 o'clock followed by cremation thereafter.

The late Gerard Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Gerard Fitzpatrick, No. 1 Dunkitt Terrace, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, son of the late Edward and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm until 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Senan's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Walsh

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Walsh; (nee Kelly) Tinnislatty, The Rower, Co Kilkenny, 20th November 2019. Bridget (Biddy), peacefully, in the excellent care of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paddy, mother of Margaret, Esther (Kennedy), Trish, Maeve (O'Byrne) & Lorcan, sister of Mary, Katherine, Anne, Terence, Tim & Shem. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons-in-law Séan, José & John, grandchildren Jack, Ben, Dan, Ines, Miguel, Sam, Charile & Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 4pm tomorrow, Thursday 21st November, with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to The Church Of The Assumption, The Rower. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday, 22nd November, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.