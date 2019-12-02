Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 2

The late James (Jimmy) McDonald

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) McDonald, Harristown, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elma, son Pat, daughter Eva, daughter in law Anne, grandson Michael, sister Josie, many nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Monday from 3.00 pm with prayers at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Timmy Scott

The death has occurred of Timmy Scott, Togher Way, Urlingford, Kilkenny and Crosspatrick, Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Paula, sons Timothy and John, daughter in law Denise, Timothy's partner Lorraine, grandchildren Shane, Cian, Rhianna, Kayleigh, Tadgh, Ella and Robert, neighbours, cousins and extended family.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Crosspatrick cemetery.

The late Gabriel (Gay) Cleere

The death has occurred of Gabriel (Gay) Cleere, Malahide and formerly of Kilkenny. 29th November 2019. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Una. Very sadly missed by his loving children Anne, Phillip and Paul, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, his 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his son's home in Kinsealy on Tuesday, 3rd December, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Wednesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to CASA, Caring and Sharing Association.

The late Mary Holden (née McCarthy)

The death has occurred of Mary Holden, (nee McCarthy), 62 Aylesbury, Freshford Road, Kilkenny. Formerly of England and Kerry on Friday 29th November 2019, in her 102nd year, peacefully, in the loving care of Geraldine and her staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Larry and her infant children Catherine, Laudie and Kevin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Ann, son John, sister Nora, son-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hehir’s Funeral Home, Butts Green, Kilkenny on Sunday, 1st December, from 4pm, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.15am, followed by removal to St. Canice’s Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Pat Mernagh

The death has occurred of Pat Mernagh, Ballycroney, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis, stepfather of Sue, Martin and Jackie, brother of Margaret, Jimmy, Liam, Kieran and the late Ned. Sadly missed by his loving stepchildren, sister, brothers, grandchildren Thomas, Jake, Sam and Beth, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Sunday (Dec. 1st) from 4.30pm concluding at 8.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (Dec. 2nd) at 12 noon in St. James' Church, Glenmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.