Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, December 3

The late Kathleen Dawson

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dawson (née Stratford), St. John's Bohergloss, Freshford, Kilkenny and late of Kilrush. Wife of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Lachtain's Church on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11am Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care. Donation Box in Church.

The late Stephen Kenny

The death has occurred of Stephen Kenny, Larchfield Avenue, Renmore, Galway and Lisdowney, Kilkenny, peacefully at University Hospital Galway. Beloved husband of Mamie(Mary) and dear father to James and Siobhán. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Sr. Mary and Dymphna, brothers Eamon and Paddy, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Áras Naofa in the grounds of Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore from 5.00pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday evening. Reposing at his residence in Lisdowney from 2.00pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal to St Brigid's Church, Lisdowney on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Aharney Cemetery.

The late Jimmy McDonald

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) McDonald, Harristown, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elma, son Pat, daughter Eva, daughter in law Anne, grandson Michael, sister Josie, many nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny on Monday from 3.00 pm with prayers at 8.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.