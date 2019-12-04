Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, December 4

The late Jack CRennan

The death has occurred of Jack Crennan, Jack (Templeogue, formerly of Knocknalogue, Castlecomer and late of Dublin Bus, Donnybrook), 3 December 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Mary and loving dad to Fionnuala, Paul and Enda. He will be sadly missed by his son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Barbara and Paula, grandchildren Sam, Ben, Jake, Ella, Luke and Ava, brothers Joe, Nick, Jim and Tony, sisters Maura and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (5 December) from 4 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning (6 December) to the Church of St Jude the Apostle, Willington arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

The late Katrhleen Reddington

The death has occurred of Kathleen Reddington (née Kelly) Manchester and late of Sancta Maria, Swinford, Mayo and Kilkenny. Wife of John Reddington, mother of Margaret and grandmother to Kelly.

Funeral will take place in Manchester.