Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 9

The late Mary Lynch

The death has occurred of Mary Lynch (née Mallon), Robinstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny who passed away on Sunday 8th December 2019, peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Alice (Mallon), sisters Breda (Buckley) and Alice (O'Shea), Mary will be sadly missed by her husband Mick, sons Ciarán, Michael and Colm, daughters-in-law Yvonne, Deirdre and Bríd, grandchildren Conaill, Eoghan, Michael, James, Saoirse, Áine, Fearghal and Dáire, brothers John, Seamus and Joseph, sister Kathleen (McGrath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday 10th December from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday 11th December, to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please

No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Patrick (Pakie) Reid

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Reid, Garrygaug, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Pakie passed away after a short illness. Brother of the late Jim and brother-in-law of the late Brendan. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Sean, sister Mary, sisters-in-law Mary, Deirdre and Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at his residence from 3 until 8pm. Arriving on Tuesday at The Church of the Assumption, Templeorum for requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James Ryan, Rock Lane, Aughamuckey, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. James will be sadly missed by his carer Michael, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 6pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers & Rosary on Monday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery.

The late Henry

he death has occurred of Henry Lahaety, (River Valley, Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny) - December 7th, 2019, (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Lorraine, Siobhán and Ger, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren Conor and Izzy, sisters Peggy and Breda, brothers Gerry and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday (9th Dec.) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley arriving for 10 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial to Knocktopher Cemetery, Co. Kilkenny (arriving approx 1.45 p.m.). Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice.

The late Oliver Holohan

The death has occurred of Oliver Holohan (66 Ossory Park, Kilkenny) 5th December 2019, suddenly, at his home, Oliver, beloved son of the late Paddy and Christina Holohan; sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Anne Marie, Lorraine, Margo and Sara.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning (9th Dec.) at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny followed by private cremation. House private please.

The late Breda Keogh

The death has occurred of Breda Keogh (nee Allen), Main Street, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, and formerly of Kilkenny City. 6th December, 2019. Peacefully at U.H.G. Wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, Colette, John, Maria and Brian, son-in-law Richie, daughter-in-law Audrey, grandchildren, Sarah, Caimin, Dylan and Conor, sister Maureen (O'Keeffe), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carrigoran House on Sunday (8th Dec.) from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to Newmarket-on-Fergus Church. Funeral Mass Monday (9th Dec.) at 12 noon. Burial aferwards in Lemenagh Cemetery. House Private. As a mark of respect Newmarket-on-Fergus Post Office will be closed on Monday (9th Dec.).