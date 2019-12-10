Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, December 10

The late Tom Haughney

The death has occurred of Tom Haughney, Rathbeagh, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Son of the late Tom and Margaret and brother of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seán, cousins and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving to Clontubrid Church on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Ciara Power

The death has occurred of Ciara Power (nee McGrath) December 8th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her devoted husband Ger Power, adoring children Ciarán, Canice and Clíona, mother Maura, sister Áine and brother Michael. Predeceased by her father Seán and sister Niamh. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 3pm on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private please.

The late Mary Morris

The death has occurred of Mary Morris (Barronsland, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 8th December 2019, in the loving care of the staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Mary, beloved wife of the late Pat, sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home with Rosary and Vigil Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Fred B Walsh

The death has occurred of Fred B. Walsh, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny and late of Raheny, Dublin 5 and Clane, Co. Kildare, December 8th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, loved husband of Helen and father of Kevin, Grainne, Siobhan, Colm, Patrick, Sarah and Ruth, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Michael and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law Paul, Martin and Bernard, daughter-in-law Molly, grandchildren Fionn, Theo, Daniel, Naoise, Jack and Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Assoc. of Ireland.