Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, December 11

The late Patrick Kelly

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, (Ex Garda Sergeant), in his 91st year, Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Carmel, his daughter Fiona, (Kiernan), sons Fr. Declan and Fergal, son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Gráinne, and much loved grandchildren, Mike, Nigel, Eimear, Conor, Aisling and Eoghan, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath, (Eircode N91VF51) on Thursday (12th December) from 5pm untll 6.45pm with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Kinnegad, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Clonard, Co Meath.

The late Tom Haughney

The death has occurred of Tom Haughney, Rathbeagh, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Son of the late Tom and Margaret and brother of the late Betty. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seán, cousins and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving to Clontubrid Church on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Ciara Power

The death has occurred of Ciara Power (nee McGrath) December 8th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply missed by her devoted husband Ger Power, adoring children Ciarán, Canice and Clíona, mother Maura, sister Áine and brother Michael. Predeceased by her father Seán and sister Niamh. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.