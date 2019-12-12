Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, December 13

The late Nora Woods

The death has occurred of Nora Woods (nee Knox) Ballymartin, Tullogher, Co Kilkenny. 10th December 2019. Nora, beloved wife of the late Nicky. Deeply regretted by her loving family daughters Anita, Maria & Irene, sons Martin & John, sons-in-law Peter, Declan & John, grandchildren Leah, Muireann & Aveen, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Bridget, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow Thursday, 12th December, concluding at 8pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Mullinarrigle (Listerlin) for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Friday, 13th December, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late George Fahy

The death has occurred of George Lacy, Firoda Lower, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, December 10th 2019. Peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. George;, Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anne and Margaret, brother in-in law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Moran's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3o'clock Thursday concluding with funeral prayers at 6.30o’clock followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for reception prayers. Requiem Mass Friday at 11o’clock with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Richard (Ronnie) Delaney

The death has occurred of Richard (Ronnie) Delaney, Kells, Co. Kilkenny suddenly at his home, Tuesday, 10th December 2019. Predeceased by his son Richard (Jnr). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, son Clayton, daughter Linda, Philomena, Clayton’s partner Sharon, grandchildren Leah, Aaron, Isabelle, Bethany, Emily, Daniel, Tommy and Mason, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, his dearest dog Bessie, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday, 12th December, 2019 from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, Kells for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Danesfort Cemetery, Kilkenny.

The late Patrick Kelly

The death has occurred of Patrick Kelly, Kinsbury, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Gowran, Kilkenny. Patrick, (Ex Garda Sergeant), in his 91st year, Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Carmel, his daughter Fiona, (Kiernan), sons Fr. Declan and Fergal, son-in-law Michael and daughter-in-law Gráinne, and much loved grandchildren, Mike, Nigel, Eimear, Conor, Aisling and Eoghan, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, Co. Westmeath, (Eircode N91VF51) on Thursday (12th December) from 5pm untll 6.45pm with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Kinnegad, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Clonard, Co Meath.