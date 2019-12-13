Kilkenny deaths for Friday, December 13

The late James Lawlor

The death has occurred of James Lawlor, Ballyragget, Kilkenny,peacefully, in Birmingham. Formerly of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, this Sunday morning at 10.30am. Burial of ashes immediately afterwards in Saint Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

The late Kyran O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of Kyran O'Mahoney, Kyran (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Ballybought St., Kilkenny) December 12th., 2019 (peacefully) Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Kyran and Anthony and a devoted grandfather of Noels, Mia, Aoibhinn and Leo; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Niamh and Liana, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday evening (December 13th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (December 14th) to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’c followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The late Finbar Walsh

The death has occurred of Finbar Walsh, Danganmore, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday, 11th December 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Bernie, daughter Niamh, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Kristin, grandchildren Finn and Lachie, his parents Margaret and Liam, brother John, sisters Grainne, Deirdre, Emer and Oonagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday, from 5.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Private Cremation will take place afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.