Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 16

The late Ann Halpin

The death has occurred of Ann Halpin (Stephen St. And late of Drakelands, Kilkenny) December 14th 2019 (peacefully) at her daughter's home. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of John, Mark, Patrick, Gary, Barbara and BethAnn. She will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law Dan and Con, daughter-in-law Carol, her 13 grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday after 12.30p.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Floral tributes are welcome but no lillies please.

The late Patsy Carter

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Carter (Artane, Dublin and formerly of Greatnamana, Co. Kilkenny) passed away 15th December 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Talbot Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Theresa and cherished father to Michelle, Ken, Noel, Aaron and Padraig; he will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Liam, Frank, sisters Annie, Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, 17th December, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, 18th December, to the Church of St. John Vianney, Ardlea Rd., for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to The Alzheimer Society Of Ireland.

The late Sonja Landweer

The death has occurred of Sonja Landweer, Sonja Angela, (Jerpoint Walled Garden, Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny R95 FX33) 15th December 2019, peacefully and in rest at home, in the wonderful care of her loving daughter Aoine Landweer-Cooke, sadly missed by her daughter Aoine and her partner Patricia, Patricia's son Jack, her brother Peter, nephews and nieces, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (17th December) from 2 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Private Cremation will follow later. A Memorial Service to celebrate Sonja's life will take place in the New Year.

The late Helena Vantara

The death has occurred of Helena Vantara; (née Heary) Denham Way, Denham, Uxbridge, Middlesex, England, Helena, in her 98 year. Beloved wife of the late Steven. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Steven & Dennis, neices, nephews, relativies, neighbours, and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 17th December in Sts Peter & Paul's Church, Drumconrath, Co. Meath, followed by burial afterwards in the local cemetery.