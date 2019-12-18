Kilkenny deaths for wednesday, December 18

The late Eleanor Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Eleanor Cuddihy (nee O'Brien) (28 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny) 17th December 2019, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital. Eleanor, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Catherine, Lena, Paddy, Tyrone, Siobháin, Lee, Keeley, Christian and the late James, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (19th Dec.) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.