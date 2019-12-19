Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, December 18

The late William Prendergast

The death has taken place of William Prendergast, Coolsheehy, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. William died peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of St. Anne's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown this morning, Thursday 19th December surrounded by his loving family.

Reposing in the mortuary of St. Columba's from 3pm tomorrow Friday. Removal at 6.15pm on Friday evening to arrive at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Eleanor Cuddihy

The death has occurred of Eleanor Cuddihy (nee O'Brien) (28 Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny) 17th December 2019, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital. Eleanor, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Catherine, Lena, Paddy, Tyrone, Siobháin, Lee, Keeley, Christian and the late James, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (19th Dec.) from 3 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Kathleen (Kit) Gannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kit) Gannon (Graigue Upper, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny) 18th December 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kathleen (Kit), sadly missed by her sisters Eileen (Dobbyn), Mary (Quigley) and Nan (Cahill), nieces and nephews and in a special way her niece Mary Kehoe and family, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (19th Dec.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Healy (Snr)

The death has occurred of Patrick Healy (Snr), Woodville House, Gowran, Kilkenny at his home, in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his sister Marie. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Sharon, Mervin, Caroline, Niall, Richard, Raymond and Patrick, brothers David, Jim, Perry, Dick, Simon and Brendan, sisters Ann, Eileen, Angela and Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and partners, Billy, Garret, Kathleen, Lisa, Catherine and Criostal, his 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Home (Eir Code R95 DH27) on Thursday afternoon from 2.oc, Concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9.oc. Removal on Friday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/ Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The late Anthony O'Loughlin

The death has occurred of Anthony O'Loughlin formerly of New Road, Moneenroe and Deerpark, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At Waterford Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his daughter Amy, grandchildren James and Hailey, brothers Seamus and Tom, sisters Teresa and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 12 noon on Thursday, concluding with Vigil Prayers & Rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 9.45am, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.