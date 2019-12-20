Kilkenny deaths for Friday, December 21

The late Catherine Walsh

The death has occurred of Catherine Walsh (née Rafferty), 3 Chapel lane, Thomastown, Kilkenny at her residence. Greatly missed by her mother Kit, brother Joe and all her family and friends in both Edinburgh and Thomastown.

Reposing at St Columba's Hospital Mortuary Thomastown from 7pm on Friday (today) with rosary and Vigil prayers at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's new Thomastown.

The late Tom Downey

The death has occurred of Tom Downey (Kells Road, Kilkenny) December 19th 2019 (peacefully) at his home. Predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Ellen, brother Jimmy and sister Carmel. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Michael, Thomas, Mairéad and Roisín. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Fr. Michael, sisters Rita (Teehan) and Claire (Booth), daughter-in-law Shannon, future daughter-in-law Noreen, granddaughter Hayley, mother-in-law Anna May (McNulty), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Friday concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House strictly private on Saturday please.

The late John Meaney

The death has occurred of John Meaney, Coon East, Bilboa, Carlow, Coon, Kilkenny at Waterford Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his brothers, Martin and Michael, his sisters, Mary, Ann, Kitty, Bridget, Margaret and Chriss, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 12 noon on Friday, 20th, with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9 p.m. Funeral prayers on Saturday, 21st, at 10.30 a.m., followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coon, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.