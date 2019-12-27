Kilkenny deaths for Friday, December 27

The late Michael Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzpatrick, Tramore, Co. Waterford, formerly of Borrismore, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, December 25th, 2019, peacefully. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers in law sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Saturday from 12 noon followed by removal to St Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late Margaret Kelly

The death has occurred of Margaret Kelly (née Power)

Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly Loughinny, Woodsgift, Co Kilkenny, December 25 2019. Peacefully, in the loving company of her family and care of staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Beloved mother of Peter and Deirdre, wife of John, sister of Jenny, grandmother of Amelia, Dylan, Meabh, Donagh and Ruairi, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews. Loved and remembered always by her family and friends.

Lying in repose at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 7.30o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine, arriving for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Alone.

The late Charlie Brophy

The death has occurred of Charlie Brophy

Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny Firhouse, Dublin 24 and Wicklow, peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his family; sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, son Brian, his partner Nicola, grandchildren Bobby and Sam and their mother Pamela and her son Ciaran, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (December 27th) from 2.00p.m. concluding with Rosary at 7.00p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00a.m. followed by burial in Tynaclash Cemetery, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.

The late Mary Hadley

The death has occurred of Mary Hadley, St Marys Court, Gowran and (formerly of Sheafield, Gowran) Co. Kilkenny, died 24/12/2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's funeral home, Kilkenny, on Friday evening 27/12/2019 from 4pm with Rosary at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Church of the Assumption, Gowran, for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Denis Maher

The death has occurred of Denis Maher, (Dukesmeadows, Kilkenny) 24th December 2019, peacefully at St Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Bernice and much loved father of Sinead and Kenneth. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Dan, Bill and Michael, sister Ann, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Eadaoin, grandchildren Coinneach, Niamh, Donnacha and Sarah, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, former colleagues at McKee Barracks, Dublin and James Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Friday (27th December) from 5pm with Rosary at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass in St Fiacre’s Church, Kilkenny at 12 noon on Saturday (28th December) followed by cremation.

The late Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly ('Caomhnú', Kilreene, Kickham Street and late of Stephen Street, Kilkenny) December 23rd 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved sister of Catherine and Joan. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends especially her friends in 'Caomhnú'.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 11a.m. on Friday (Dec. 27th) with Funeral Prayers at 11.30a.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown Cemetery for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House & crematorium strictly private, please. No flowers please. Donations if desired to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late Jim O'Grady

The death has occurred of Jim O'Grady, Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore, Limerick and Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Stephanie & Emily, son James, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (Dec. 27th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 28th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The late Luke O'Regan

The death has occurred of Luke O’Regan (Kilkenny and formerly of Monkstown, Co. Cork) On December 23rd 2019, peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital, LUKE. Sadly missed by his loving sister Eily (Walker), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Saturday (28th) with prayers at 12.00 noon, followed by burial in Barnahely Cemetery, Ringaskiddy.

The late Tom Stephenson

The death has occurred of Tom Stevenson (Kilmacar, Conahy, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of John Street) 24th December 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Tom, beloved husband of the late Eileen and much loved father of Peter, Patrick, Ellen, Mary and Pauline, sadly missed by his loving family, sister Patricia, sons-in-law Barry, Brian and John, daughters-in-law Collette and Catherine, his nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (26th Dec.) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Colman's Church, Conahy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. House private please.

The late Michael J Tynan

The death has occurred of Michael J. Tynan, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny / Rathgar, Dublin. Beloved and loving husband of Brenda, inspirational dad to Bairbre and Denise and adored "dad dad " to Senna. Greatly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Warren and Gary, brother, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on St. Stephen's Day from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late Leslie Whiteford

The death has occurred of Leslie Whiteford, Mount Eland, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Mervyn, John and George, sisters Iris, Sylvia, Olive, Evelyn, Evonne and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 10.30am on Friday morning. Removal at 12.30am approx to St. Lachtain's Church, Freshford for Funeral Service at 1.00pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Attanagh Churchyard at 2.15pm approx.