Kilkenny deaths for Monday, December 30

The late Billy Butler

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Butler (Thornback Road, Troyswood, Kilkenny) December 28th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Eileen, Mary, Liz, Margaret, John, Brigid, Liam and Bernie. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 6.30p.m. on Monday (Dec. 30th) with Funeral Prayers at 8p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 1p.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Pat Comerford

Pat Comerford died December 29th 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family, formerly of Loughinny, Woodsgift, Co. Kilkenny, Retired Teagasc, Oak Park. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Gerard, Mary, Anne, Teresa and Brian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers Eamon and Phil, sister Alice, sons-in-law John, Brian and William, daughter-in-law Siobhán, grandchildren Sinead, Ronan, Gemma, Brian, Andrew, Aoife, Conor, John, Ian, Anna, Alex, Gavin, Orla and Morgan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (R93A2T4) on Monday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Teresa Daly

The death has occurred of Teresa Daly (nee Lavin) (Annamult, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny) 28th December 2019, peacefully, at her home. Teresa, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son, granddaughters Rebecka and Linda, sisters Kit, Nora, Jo, Helen and Betty, sister-in-law Mary (Ciss), brothers-in-law Michael and John, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and in a special way Pat Delahunty.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (31st Dec) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The late Jimmy Doran

The death has taken place of James (Jimmy) Doran 14 Marion Place, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Kells, Co Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughters Margaret, Geraldine, Tresa, Breda, Helena and Bernie, sons John, Michael, Jimmy, Paul and Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Beth, brother Pat, brother in law, sister in law, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in St Columba's Hospital Chapel from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 6pm, followed by removal to St Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge to arrive for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Marie McDonnell

The death has occurred of Marie McDonnell (née Fanning), Dundrum, Dublin 14 and Kilkenny, suddenly at her home on Monday, 23rd December 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Maeve, Regina, Edmund, Audrey, Declan, Ken, Lurline and Sharon, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Concepta, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown on Tuesday, 31st December, 2019 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Melsom

The death has occurred of Margaret Melsom (nee Sutton). Ashurst, College Rd. Kilkenny and formerly of The UK and Cappagh, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving husband Stanley and her brothers Jim, Tommy and Mike. Sadly missed by her brothers Paddy, Eddie and Sean, her sisters Statia & May, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross, Co. Wexford Y34PX07, from 4pm on Sunday (29th Dec) concluding prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, on Monday (30th Dec) for 10.30am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery.

The late Kit O'Toole

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) O'Toole (nee Murphy) ("Savona", Bishops Hill, Kilkenny) 28th December 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a brief illness, Catherine (Kit), in her 87th year, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Fr. Tom, Miriam, Claire, Joan, Johnny and Irene, sadly missed by her family, brother, sisters, in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (30th Dec) from 4 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital. House private please.