Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, December 31

The late Breda Burke

The death has taken place of Breda Burke (nee Skehan), 331 Killinarden Est, Tallaght, Dublin and formerly of Newtown, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, peacefully, after a short illness at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Elizabeth ( Liz) Connolly

The death has occurred of Elizabeth ( Liz) Connolly (née nee Dooley) nee Dooley, Connolly's Pub, Dunbell, Maddoxtown, Co. Kilkenny, R95HDN4, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Archersrath Nursing home, Kilkenny, on Sunday 29th December 2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerard, and her infant grandson Ger. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons, Michael, John, Jim, Dominic, Paschal, and Gerard, her sisters, Bridget ( Hogan), Alice ( Kelly), her daughters in law, son in law, her grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, her relatives, friends, and neighbours, Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence from 4 p.m. on Tuesday 31st December. Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Funeral mass in St. Colmans church, Clara, at 11 o clock on Wednesday 1st January. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr Cecilis Dowley

The death has occurred of Sr. Cecilia Dowley, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, peacefully on Monday 30th December 2019. Deeply regretted by her brother, Fr. Martin Dowley, O.Cist, Portglenone, Co. Antrim, nephew John, nieces Madge, Cecilia, Helen and Mary, grand and great-grand nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her sorrowing community.

Reposing at The Convent Chapel, Callan on Tuesday from 2.30pm with Evening Prayers of Remembrance at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in The Convent Chapel, on Wednesday, 1st January, at 11am, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.