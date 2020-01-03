Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 3

The late

The death has occurred of Frankie (Satchie) Fitzgerald, Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Frankie passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Son of the late Peter and Nellie, and brother of the late Benny and infant Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, brother Tony, sisters Marion (Brogan), Ann (Fitzgerald), Gaby (Kelly), Tina (Fitzgerald), Aunt Mary (Murphy), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 3.00pm until 7.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at the Church of the Assumption Mooncoin for mass at 11.00am, followed by burial after in the New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.

The late Olive Kinsella

The death has occurred of Olive Kinsella, (nee O’Neill), Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Ellen and her brother Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Brian, daughter Niamh, brothers Eamonn and Ignatius, son-in-law Luis Campbell, grandchildren Lucas and Amelia, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Blessed Edmund Rice Chapel, Westcourt, Callan from 5pm on Thursday evening with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 3rd January, in The Church of the Assumption, Callan at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Team.

The late Kay McCarthy (née Lennon)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) McCarthy (née Lennon), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Callan, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Joe, sadly missed by her loving family, John, Anne, Deirdre, Joseph, Patricia, Paul and Catherine, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 3rd January, at 10'oc in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimers Association. House private.