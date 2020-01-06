Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 6

The late Pat McQuin

The death has occurred of highly respected retired garda Pat McQuinn, Drakelands, Kilkenny City and originally from Ballymacelligott, County Kerry. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Grace

The death has taken place of Ellen (Nellie) Grace 49 Fairview, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Pierry, her children James and Helen, her grandchild Gary and great grandchild Conor. Nellie died peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and surrounded by her loving family.

Will be sadly missed by her sons Michael, Tom, Danny, Bob, John and Pierry, her daughters Biddy, Mairead, Jo, Lorraine and Colette, her brother Paddy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and her very many friends.

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Graignamanagh from 2pm tomorrow Monday and 2pm on Tuesday. Removal at 6.45pm on Tuesday evening to arrive in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday followed by burial in St. Michael's cemetery, Tinnahinch.

The late Maura Comerford

The death has occurred of Maura Comerford, (nee Hogan), Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Maura died peacefully on Saturday 4th January 2020 at her daughter, Nora’s residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Liam and brother Pierce. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Pat and John, daughters Margaret and Nora, sons-in-law James and Noel, daughter-in-law Michele, grandchildren Shane, Aidan, Katie, Leah, Aoibhe and Jack, brother Seamie, sisters-in-law May, Ellen and Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Knockeenbawn (R95 AX79) on Sunday, 5th January, from 2pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 11am followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Family flowers only please.

The late Colin Deevy

The death has occurred of Colin Deevy (Castle Gardens, Kilkenny) January 3rd 2020 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his father Gordon. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Breda, sisters Honor and Susan, brothers Bob and Cyril, sister-in-law Ela, brothers-in-law Colin and Richard, his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 5th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Monday after 11am. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. House private please.