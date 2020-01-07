Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 7

The late Gertie Deacon

The death has occurred of Gertie Deacon (late of The Sconce, Stephen St., and Evan's Home, Kilkenny). January 6th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of St. Mary's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. She will be sadly missed by all her friends who knew and loved her. Funeral on Thursday (Jan. 9th) after 11a.m. Service in St. John's Church, John St., Kilkenny to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Mick Mitchell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Mitchell, late of Raheen, Templeorum, Co. Kilkenny died 3rd of January 2020. Reposing at Seamus and Teresa Dunphy's home, Raheen Templeorum, Co. Kilkenny, E32XY13 on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving for Prayer Service on Wednesday in Templeorum Church at 10am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork.