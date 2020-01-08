Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, January 8

The late Kevin Nolan

The death has occurred of Kevin Nolan, Lower Grange, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving brothers John, Michael, Patrick, Harry, Malcom, Tommy, Edward and Roy, sisters Jacinta, Sylvia ,Olivia and Sheila, nephews, nieces, in - laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday followed by burial in Mary Queen of Peace, cemetery, Goresbridge.

The late Dr Joan Daly

The death has occurred of Dr. Joan Daly (née Hayes)Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) January 7, 2020, peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of the staff at Glengara Park, Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Terry and sister Virginia. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, nieces and nephews John, Ann, Aoife and Donal, as well as a wide circle of friends and former colleagues.

Reposing on Thursday (January 9th) from 4pm to 6pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass on Friday (January 10th) at 10am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Blackrock followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.