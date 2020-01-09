Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, January 8

The late Mollie Boyle

The death has occurred of Mollie Boyle (nee Glennon) (Parkview, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) January 7th 2019 (unexpectedly) at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) and much loved mother of Mary, Ann, Eileen, Tom and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, sister Anna, daughters-in-law Margaret and Gudela, grandchildren Seán, Anna, Ciara, Rory, Liam, Alan, Conor and Alejandro, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Friday (Jan. 10th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Saturday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Paula Johnson

The death has occurred of Paula Johnson (Altamount House, Dublin Road and late of Elm Green, Ardnore, Kilkenny) January 8th 2020 (suddenly) at her home in Altamount. Deeply regretted by her sister Sheena (Petherbridge), brother Shaun, brother-in-law Steve, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, cousins, extended family, friends and all at Altamount House.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 9a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 11th) with Funeral Prayers at 10a.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.