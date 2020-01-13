Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 13

The late Dr. Liam J. O'Brien

The death has occurred of Dr. Liam J. O'Brien,

Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny / Drogheda, Louth on January 11 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his loving wife Maria. Beloved father of Maria Jnr., Leonie, Martin, Katherine, Bill and Lisa. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Clare and Madeline, sons-in-law Mark, Eugene and Alan, grandchildren Christina, John, Emily, Cathal, Patrick, Helen, Daniel, Henry and Archie, sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin, Donore, Co. Meath (Eircode A92 V1W2) on Tuesday evening to arrive at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mark McBride

The death has occurred of Mark McBride (New Orchard, Kilkenny and formerly of Macken Villas, Dublin 2) 11th January 2020, peacefully, at his home, Mark, beloved husband of Trudy and much loved father of Mark and the late Gavin, sadly missed by his wife and son, brothers Val, Luke and John, sisters Carmel, Rita and Adrienne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for Mark will take place on Thursday (16th Jan) at 10.30 o'clock in St. John's Church, Kilkenny, followed by interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donation box in Church. House strictly private, please.

The late Martin Dunne

The death has occurred of Martin Dunne, January 10, 2020 (Raheny, formerly of Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny and late of Bolton Street College and St. Monica's Camogie Club). Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Mary, Geraldine, Séamus, Martin, Catherine and Helen; very sadly missed by his wife, daughters and sons, daughter-in-law Nuala, sons-in-law Pat, Richard, Mike and Jerome, grandchildren Aoife, Sinéad, Ciara, Conor, Darragh, Liam, Brian, Ronan, Aodhán, Órla, Caoimhe, Cormac, Stevie, Jamie and JJ, brothers Johnny and Paddy, sisters Lizzie and Ann, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers Gerry and Michael and sisters Mary, Brigid, Sarah and Kathy.

Reposing at his home on Monday 13th January from 4pm to 8pm. Removal this Tuesday morning to St. Monica’s Church, Edenmore Crescent arriving for 10am Funeral mass followed by burial at Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Baby Maksis O'Brien

The death has occurred of Baby Maksis O'Brien, Whitehall, Paulstown, Kilkenny and Midleton, Cork. We are saddened to announce that the death has taken place of Baby Maksis O'Brien, of Whitehall, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny (R95 PK49), on the 10th January 2020, at Our Ladies Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

Maksis is survived by his parents Eoin and Liene (née Kuhalska), brother Alex, sister Rebeka, grandparents Sean and Rosaleen (Midleton) and Austra, great-grandfather Paddy, aunts Ciara and Sanita, uncles Killian, Gatis and Janis, his cousins, grand-uncles, grand-aunts, great-grand-uncles, great-grand-aunts and family.

Family and friends are invited to attend our home on 11th January from 4 pm until 7 pm. Mass of the Angels will take place on Sunday 12th January at 2 pm at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown followed by interment in the New Cemetery, Paulstown.

The late Ollie Holland

The death has occurred of Ollie Holland (Caomhnú, Kilreene, Kilkenny and late of Upper Patrick St., Kilkenny) January 9th 2020 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved brother of Noreen. He will be sadly missed by his sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all in Caomhnú.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Sunday with Rosary at 6p.m. Funeral on Monday after 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Caomhnú or St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.