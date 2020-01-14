Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, January 14

The late Catherine Carew (nee Ryan)

The death has occurred of Catherine Carew (nee Ryan), Ranelagh, Dublin late of Kilkenny and Leixlip passed away on 12th January 2020 in the wonderful and compassionate care of the staff at St James' Hospital, Dublin, after an illness born with faith-driven calm and trust.

Beloved wife of Tom and devoted mother of Sarah and John and grandmother of Milo and Margot. Joyfully and gratefully remembered by her family and all who cherished her, Sarah and John’s soulmates Conor and Molly, her siblings, Teresa, Michael and Jim, their spouses Michael, Shiela and Marian, her godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday (15th January) evening between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm at Fanagans Funeral Home, Westfield Road, Kimmage, Dublin 6W, all welcome.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (16th January) at 12 noon in the Church of St Canice, Kilkenny, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery Waterford Road. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to www.supportstjames.ie 01 428 4086. House private.

The late Canice (Ken) Hayes (née Bridgett)

The death has occurred of Canice (Ken) Hayes (née Bridgett) - January. 12, 2020, (Raheny and formerly of Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny), (Peacefully) in her sleep after a short illness. in the comfort and care of the staff at TLC Carton Nursing Home, predeceased by her loving husband Michael and will be very sadly missed by her daughters Patricia, Siobhan, Dearbhla and Aisling, sons Micheal, Oliver and Finbarr, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her thirteen adoring grandchildren, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of close friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Rd., Portmarnock this Wednesday afternoon, 15th January, from 3pm with removal on Wednesday evening to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace Church, Raheny arriving for 5:30pm. Funeral Mass this Thursday morning, 16th January, at 10am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. House Private.

The late Billy Walsh

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Walsh, 7 Millenium Court, Bennettsbridge and late of Tinnahinch, Graiguenamagh. Billy died peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of the nursing staff at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday the 12th of January 2020. Beloved husband of Noelle, loving father of Sandra and Louise, predeceased by his son Niall and his sister Frances. Billy will be sadly missed by his loving family Noelle, Sandra & Louise, his sons-in-law Harry and Enda, grandsons TC and Sam, brother John and sisters Stella and Una and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, R95 D853 on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4pm. with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Removal to Duiske Abbey Church, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday, January 15th, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.