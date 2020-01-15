Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, January 15

The late Tony Doherty

The death has occurred of Tony Doherty, Bellevue, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Tony passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne, Marie and Roseanne, brothers Eamon and Bobby, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maura Clifford

The death has occurred of Maura Clifford (nee Kerwick) (Lord Edward St., Kilkenny) January 14th 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Timmy and much loved mother of Deborah and Annemarie. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sister Anne, grandchildren Darragh and Roisín, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3p.m. on Wednesday with Rosary at 6p.m. Funeral on Thursday after 2p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Canice's Church to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Moira Hickey

The death has occurred of Moira Hickey (née Schofield), Ballygowan, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully on Tuesday, 14th January 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband John, son Seamus and son-in-law Brendan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Breda (Fennelly), Geraldine (Kingston) and Siobhan (Talbot), son John, son-in-law/partner Billy and James, her 11 grandchildren and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, 16th January, from 3pm, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday, 17th January, at 10am followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to L’Arche, Kilkenny.