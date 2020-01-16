Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, January 13

The late Sean Ryan

The death has occurred of Seán Ryan, Upper Yellow Road, Aughamuckey, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Seán will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents John and Margaret, sisters Mairead, Anna and Linda, brother Kevin, niece Ellie, brother-in-law Sé, aunts and uncles, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R95 E8WT) from 2pm on Thursday, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Friday morning please. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team. Donation Box in House and Church.

The late Eileen (Ellie) Heffernan

The death has occured peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Dunboyne Nursing Home of Eileen(Ellie) Heffernan of Dunboyne and late of The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny and Belmullet, Co. Mayo. Sister of the late Mary. Ellie will be sadly missed by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Phil, cousins, relatives, neighbours in the Sycamores and friends.Reposing at Dunboyne Nursing Home (Waynestown, A86 XF89) from 6pm until 8pm on Thursday with prayer service at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 11am arriving at Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny for burial at aprox 1.15pm.

The late Tony Doherty

The death has occurred of Tony Doherty, Bellevue, Slieverue, Kilkenny. Tony passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his sisters Anne, Marie and Roseanne, brothers Eamon and Bobby, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving on Thursday at The Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, for requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.