Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 17

The late Nellie Brennan

The death has occurred of Helen (Nellie) Brennan (nee Donnelly) (23 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny) 16th January 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Helen (Nellie), pre-deceased by her grandson Jason, beloved mother of Geraldine and Thomas and loving partner of Frank, sadly missed by her family, brothers Jimmy and Peter, sister Ann, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Esther, grandchildren Jennifer, Damien, Shauna and Jessica, great grandchildren Jamie, Keeley, Annaleigh, Nathan and Jack, her aunt Kitty and her daughter Sandra, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday (17th Jan) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Biddie Doolan

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddie) Doolan; Barker Street, Waterford City and late of Curraghmore, Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny, 16th January 2020. Bridget (Biddie) in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her brothers Mikie & Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving family sisters, Mary Phelan (Tullogher) Peggie Gaffney (Waterford) and Statia O'Neill (Waterford), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 5pm tomorrow, Friday 17th January, with removal at 7pm to St. David's Church Mullinarrigle (Listerlin). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, 18th January 2020, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Roisin Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Roisín Fitzgerald (Kilkenny City) January 15th 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved daughter of Sinéad. She will be deeply missed by her mother, grandmother Ann (Fitzgerald), boyfriend Davy (Holland), aunts Liz and Leona, uncles Martin and Johnny, cousins Tadhg and Maeve, her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her grandmother's home (Loreto Avenue, Kilkenny) from 4p.m. on Friday (Jan. 17th) concluding with Rosary at 7p.m. Service of Commendation on Saturday at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please.