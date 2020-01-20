Kilkenny deaths for Monday, January 20

The late Martin Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Martin itzpatrick (Clopook, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny) 19th January 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, Martin, pre-deceased by his brothers Billy, Johnny and Jimmy (Clopook), Paddy (Dunbell), Mikey (Tennypark) and Kieran (USA) and his sister Margaret (Ennis), deeply regretted by his sister Bridie (Shanahan, Ennis), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (20th Jan) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal (via Park) to St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Sunday evening at 7 o'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home.

The late Sean Phelan

The death has occurred of Seán Phelan (New Orchard, Bonnettsrath Rd. and late of Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny) Ret. Molloy's Bakery, Kieran St., Kilkenny. January 19th 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of the palliative care unit, Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of Marian (Burke) and Majella. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Andrea and Alan, great-grandchildren Zoe, Willow, Billy and Alice, his extended family, neighbours and friends especially Paddy and Tom (Whelan, U.S.A.)

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 5p.m. on Monday (Jan. 20th) with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to St. John's Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 10.30a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Ned Connolly

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Connolly, Rocklands, Ferrybank, late of the Clover Centre and Grange, Mooncoin, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Friday, 17th January 2020, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Alice, sister Bernie (Monahan), Ned will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Roche, Glenmore), daughters Frances, Margaret and Catherine (O'Sullivan), sons Eamonn and Brendan, grandson Kiefer, son-in-law Greg, brother John Joe, brother-in-law Eamonn, sister-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Ned will be reposing at his home, on Sunday, 19th January, from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm, removal on Monday 20th January to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr. Marie (Perpetua) Bray

The death has occurred of Sr. Marie (Perpetua) Bray (Presentation Convent, Parnell St., Kilkenny). January 17th 2020. Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen, brothers Willie, Dan, James and Timmie. She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and her Presentation Sisters.

Reposing at the Presentation Convent Chapel on Sunday (Jan. 19th) from 3p.m. to 6p.m. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late William Hughes

The death has occurred of William Hughes, Oaklawn, Portlaoise and late of Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. William, beloved husband of recently deceased wife Ann and dearly loved father to Karen, Jane, Annette and Niall. Cherished grandfather to his ten grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Pam O Sioráin, Elma Corcoran and Eileen Way, sons in law Simon, David and Andrew, daughter in law Jacinta, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home from 5pm on Sunday evening with rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St Kieran's Church, Johnstown, on Monday morning, followed by interment in Johnstown Cemetery.