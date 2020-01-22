Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, January 22

The late Ann Brophy

The death has taken place of Ann Brophy (née Manning) in her 86th year, died 21st January 2020. Late of Owning, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters and their families and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Thursday evening from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Owning Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Seanie Ryan

The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) Ryan, St. Anne's Terrace, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Seanie died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Catherine (Kitty). Deeply regretted by his loving family, Margaret, Kathleen, Tina, Sharon, Richard and Lorraine, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret, Bridget and Daidie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 3 pm until 8 pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in The Good Sheppard Cemetery.