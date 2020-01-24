Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 24

The late Brendan Dooley

The death has occurred of Brendan Dooley, Ballinabarna, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, daughters Mary, Teresa and Noreen, grandchildren Rosie and Brendan, extended family and friend.

Funeral will arrive on Saturday (Jan. 25th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Insitioge, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. House Strictly Private Please.

The late Pakie Duggan

The death has occurred of Pakie Duggan, 31 Griffith Place, Waterford City, Waterford / Mullinavat, Kilkenny, husband of the late Brigid and brother of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by his brothers Johnny and Billy, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephew-in-law Martin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Son's Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.