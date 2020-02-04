Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 4

The late Jack Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jack Fitzgerald; Busherstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny. 03rd February 2020. Jack, pre-deceased by his sister Eily (Murphy). Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Pat and Dick, brother-in-law Philly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 04th February, with prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. James' Church, Glenmore (via Busherstown). Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Wednesday, 05th February, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mrs Joan Kerwick

The death has occurred of Joan Kerwick (nee Lanigan). (Sycamore Drive, Archers St., Kilkenny) 3rd of February 2020 (peacefully) at Drakelands Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Liam, Lorraine and Derek. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Claire and Sinéad, grandchildren Dylan, Evan, Luke and Olivia, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 4th) concluding with Rosary at 8p.m. Funeral on Wednesday after 2p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth (Bessie) Harney

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) Harney (née Hurley), The Post Office, Kilmacow, Kilkenny, in her 94th year. Wife of the late Eddie and mother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Breda, Catherine, Anne and Linda, sons Michael and Eamonn, sister Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Delaney

The death has occurred of John Delaney (Dublin and late of Wetlands, Kilkenny) January 29th 2020 (unexpectedly). He will be sadly missed by his loving family.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 4.30pm on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 5.30pm followed by Removal to St. Fiacre's Church. Funeral on Wednesday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Conor Croke

The death has occurred of Conor Croke, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny who died on Friday, 24th January 2020, suddenly in Australia. Predeceased by his brother Robert (Bob). Conor will be sadly missed by his loving parents Michael and Carmel (nee Walsh), brother Damien, sisters Christine, Julie, Sheonagh and Kathleen, grandmother Brigid (Walsh), brother-in-law Hugh, nieces Bambi and Paige, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends. funeral arrangements later.

The late Kevin Rowe

The death has occurred of Kevin Rowe, Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his sister Breda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm on Tuesday. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.