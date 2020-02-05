Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 5

The late Irene Foley

The death has taken place of Irene Foley (née King), Mill Road, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Irene passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas (Tucker), her daughter Melinda, sons Adrian and Graham, her mother Kitty (Catherine) King, brothers Paddy, Gerry, Niall and Walther, her grandchildren Jean, Eric, Mark, Caedyn, Lucas, Rain-Callie and Gunner-Bodhie, her relatives neighbours and many friends.

House private on Wednesday, thank you. Arriving at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 7pm Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday morning followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Gretta Langton

The death has occurred of Gretta Langton (nee Bergin) (Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) on 4th February 2020, at her daughter Breda's home, Gretta, beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Anna, Breda and Geraldine, sadly missed by her loving daughters, brother John, sons-in-law Bob, Dick and Joe, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (5th Feb) from 5 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.