Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 6

The late Ann Fleming

The death has occurred of Ann Fleming, Ann (nee O’Neill), Ballygown, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 3rd February 2020. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband Richard, sons Richard, Eoghan, Pat and Peter, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law Linda, Andi and Karen, son-in-law Eamonn, Eoghan’s partner Joanne, grandchildren, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny, on Thursday 6th February from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny, for Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny. House private, please.

The late Noel Roche

The death has occurred of Noel Roche, Sraugh, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Vincent, daughters Niamh and Orla, sons- in-law, daughter-in-law, his 6 grandchildren, brothers and sisters nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers' Funeral Home, Bagenalstown (eircode R21 YP66), on Thursday evening from 6pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm.

Removal from his residence on Friday morning, arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Gowran, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.