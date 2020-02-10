Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 10

The late Carmel Byrne

The death has occurred of Carmel Byrne (nee Cahill), Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday, 8th February, 2020 at University Hospital, Waterford. Pre-deceased by her husband Jackie, sons Michael and Ken, sisters Rita and Mary and brothers Frank and Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Anne, son David, sister Teresa, son-in-law, Nicky, David’s partner Pamela, grandchildren Emily, Laura and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday, 10th February, from 5pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The late John Dermody

The death has occurred of John Dermody, Boherkyle, Freshford, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary and brothers Fr. Joe, Pat and sister Betty. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Prague House, Freshford. Sadly missed by his loving children, Marion, Joe, Carmel, John, Esther, Michael and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Judy and Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home (eircode R95 C442T) on Monday evening from 5.30 o' clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late Statia O'Hara

The death has occurred of Statia O'Hara (nee Quirke) (Leggettsrath, Dublin Road, Kilkenny) on 8th February 2020, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital. Statia, beloved wife of the late Jim and grandmother of the late Brian. Sadly missed by her loving sons Aidan, Noel, Patrick, Vincent and Liam, brother Paddy, sister May, daughters-in-law Carolyn, Angela and Emer, grandchildren Elise, Evan, Sasha, Kai, Jaida and Hannah, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and all at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (10th Feb) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Martin O'Shea

The death has occurred of Martin O'Shea, 8 Fr Raftice Place, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Catherine, son Willie, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Stephanie, grandchildren Ciarán, Katelyn, Conor, Casey, Mason, and Lewis, brother James, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 11am Sunday morning with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 11.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.