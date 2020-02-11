Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 11

The late Margaret Reid

The death has occurred of Margaret Reid (née Conroy), St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank and formerly of Gracedieu Road, Waterford / Mooncoin, Kilkenny, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward. Will be sadly missed by her loving sons James, Colm, Eamonn, Joseph, Kevin and Ciarán, daughters Elizabeth, Bernadette and Mary Frances, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday (February 12th) from 3.00pm followed by removal to the Convent Chapel, St. Joseph's Home, at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Mooncoin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, Ferrybank, Waterford.

The late Carmel Byrne

The death has occurred of Carmel Byrne (nee Cahill), Ballykeeffe, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully on Saturday, 8th February, 2020 at University Hospital, Waterford. Pre-deceased by her husband Jackie, sons Michael and Ken, sisters Rita and Mary and brothers Frank and Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Anne, son David, sister Teresa, son-in-law, Nicky, David’s partner Pamela, grandchildren Emily, Laura and Jack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Monday, 10th February, from 5pm. Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe.

The late John Dermody

The death has occurred of John Dermody, Boherkyle, Freshford, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary and brothers Fr. Joe, Pat and sister Betty. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Prague House, Freshford. Sadly missed by his loving children, Marion, Joe, Carmel, John, Esther, Michael and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Judy and Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home (eircode R95 C442T) on Monday evening from 5.30 o' clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.