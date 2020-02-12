Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 12

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Conroy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Conroy (nee Murphy) (19 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny) 11th February 2020, peacefully, at her home and in the loving care of her family, Elizabeth (Betty), pre-deceased by her loving husband Donie and her sister Frances, beloved mother of Paul, Laurence, Anne, Derville and Daniel, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Anna, Mary and Bernie, brother Paul, daughters-in-law Davina, Gobnait and Margaret, grandchildren Elena, Kevin, Eimear, Ultan, Maeve, Rebecca and Daniel, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (13th Feb) from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Noreen O'Sullivan

The death has taken place of Noreen O'Sullivan care of Burrelspark, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formerly of England and Trafrask, Adrigole, West Cork, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family, 11th February 2020. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, sisters in law Betty and May, grand nieces and nephews and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 midday in Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's new cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

House is private please.