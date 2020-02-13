Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 13

The late Nicky Power

The death has occurred of Nicky Power (4 Hazel Grove, Archers Street, Kilkenny) 12th February 2020, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Nicky, beloved husband of Renee and much loved father of Nicky Jnr., Erik and Maura, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Seanie, sisters Breda, Kathleen, Lily, Joan and Emily, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Nadine, Anna, Robyn and Rossi, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday (13th February) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Geoghegan (nee Mealy) 28 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Co. Laois Peacefully at St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Predeceased by her husband Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Eamonn and Stephen, daughter Marie, sister Kathleen, brothers Georgie and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Edward, Isabel, Jennalee, Dylan, Aunt Dina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R93 WOY6) from 4pm Thursday with vigil prayers and rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 1pm Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday morning.