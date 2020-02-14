Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 14

The late Ted Healy

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Healy (Hillview, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny) 12th February 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness, Edward (Ted), beloved husband of Sheila and much loved father of Richard, Joanne, Mary, Patricia and Caroline, sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters Tessie, Mary and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Greg, Simon and Moh, Joannes partner Stephen, his 13 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (14th February) from 5 o'clock concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Liam O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Liam O'Sullivan (late of Larchville, Waterford City and Newpark Close and Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) 6th February 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny) Liam, beloved father of Christy, Becca, Leah, Adam and Dayna, sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Pauline, parents Billy and Margaret, brother Victor, sisters Pearl, Lisa, Linda and Tina, grandchild Maggie May, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.