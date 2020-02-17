Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 17

The late Billy Kennedy

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Kennedy, Boneyarrow, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Rathmines, Dublin, peacefully at Gascoigne House Nursing Home, Rathmines, Dublin. Sadly missed by his partner Teresa, brother Michael, sisters Bridie, Margaret, Catherine, niece Margo, and grandnephew James, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced today (Monday).

The late Dessie Tennyson

The death has occurred of Dessie Tennyson, Togher Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny. He was predeceased by his son Vincent. Deeply regretted by his wife Muriel, daughters Michelle, Anne-Marie and Noelle, sons in law, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Breda, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a close circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Monday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the Mill Cemetery.

The late Lucy Hickey

The death has occurred of Lucy Hickey (née O'Toole), 5 Árd Lachtain, Freshford, Kilkenny, wife of the late Christie. Peacefully at her residence in the care of her loving family. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Edward, Christie, daughters Lucy, Mary, Kay, Breda, Josephine, Sally and Ann, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Mikey, sister Nancy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighboirs and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home eircode R95C44T on Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Lachtain's Church on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House private please.

The late Josie O'Sullvan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) O'Sullivan (née Brett), Sheestown, Kilkenny. Josephine (Josie) formerly of Coolmeen, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny. Died peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny on 14th February 2020. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son Jim. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Eamon, grandchildren Noreen and Michael, greatgrandchildren Jake, Lucy and Sean, daughter in law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan on Monday with removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy following Prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Martin's Churchyard, Ballyhale.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations to the Friends of St. Luke's.