Kilkenny death for Tuesday, February 18

The late

The death has occurred of Terry Banim, Chapel Street, Dundalk and formerly of Kilkenny on 17th February 2020, peacefully in St Peters Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Terry much loved son of the late Robert and Julia, brother of Annmarie, Jackie and Bridget. Terry will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Terry will be reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91XW66, from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.