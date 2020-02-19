Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 19

The late Mick Cantwell

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Cantwell (44 Meadow way, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) 18th February 2020, peacefully, at his home, in the loving care of his family, Michael (Mick), beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Michael, Pat, Denis, Bernie, Marie, Joan, Jackie, Imelda, James and Fiona, sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday (19th Feb) from 2 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The late Seán Gordon

The death has occurred of Seán Gordon ('Teachmountgael', Rathmoyle, Co. Kilkenny) February 17th (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Shayne. He will be deeply missed by his wife, daughter, grandchildren Seán, Tom and Mai, son-in-law Dermot, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Shayne's home (Kells, Co. Kilkenny) (R95 R2R7) from 7p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 19th) concluding with Rosary at 9.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11a.m. in the Church of the Holy Cross, Kells followed by burial in Newtown Cemetery.

The late Maria Long

The death has occurred of Maria Long, Church Street, Gort, Co. Galway. (National School Teacher Tierneevan N.S) Unexpectedly on the 17th of February 2020 at her residence. Predeceased by her beloved parents Brendan and Bridie.

Cherished sister of Breandán (Kilkenny). Maria will be sadly missed by her loving sister-in-law Rita and by her adored nephews David and James. Fondly remembered by her Aunt Marie Fennessy (Gort) and Uncle Declan Moylan (Ballyneety, Co . Limerick) cousins, relatives, neighbours, her loyal caring and loving friends and work colleagues in Tierneevan N.S and by the extended Long and Fennessy families.

Maria will lie in repose at her residence Church St, Gort (H91 E6PK) Thursday evening February 20th from 6pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Colman's Church, Gort, on Friday February 21st for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Maria will be laid to rest afterwards alongside her beloved parents in St. Colman's Cemetery Gort. House private by request please on Friday.