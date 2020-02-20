Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, January 20

The late Mary Funcheon

The death has occurred of Mary Funcheon (nee O'Gorman) (Magdalen Court, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Gortfree, Kilmanagh) 19th February 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Mary, pre-deceased by her loving son Philip, sadly missed by her devoted husband Patrick, son Paul, daughter Susan, sister Anna, brothers Christy, Paddy, John and James, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Daniel and Maime, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (21st Feb.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Ann Brennan

The death has occurred of Ann Brennan (née Brannigan), Clorinka, Muckalee, Kilkenny / Ballinakill, Laois, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceasd by her loving husband Martin (Matt). Much loved mother of John, Julianne (Fagan), Marian (Lennon), and Jacinta (McMahon). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law, Sheila, sons-in-law, Paul, Tommy and Kieran, her cherished grandchildren, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, her great neighbours and many friends.

Ann will be reposing on Thursday 20th February in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, R95N5Y8, from 5 p.m., with rosary and vigil prayers at 7:30 p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Village Day Care Centre, Kilkenny.

The late Jim Carew

The death has occurred of Jim Carew, Rossinan, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Tuesday, 18th February 2020, Predeceased by his parents, brothers, sisters. Jim will be sadly missed by sister Sheila (Carroll), brother Tom, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Jim will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 20th February, from 5.15pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Friday, 21st February, at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.