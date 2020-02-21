Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 21

The late Joey Lawless

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joey) Lawless ( Hollybank Lane, Clongowen, Kilkenny and formerly of Newpark) 20th February 2020, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, following an accident, Joseph (Joey), beloved son of Mary and the late Ned and much loved brother of Anne, Brid, Adrienne, Seamus and Eamonn, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brothers-in-law Paul and Adrian, sister-in-law Sheila, Brid's partner PJ, uncles and aunts, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandniece, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

The late Mary Funcheon

The death has occurred of Mary Funcheon (nee O'Gorman) (Magdalen Court, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Gortfree, Kilmanagh) 19th February 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Mary, pre-deceased by her loving son Philip, sadly missed by her devoted husband Patrick, son Paul, daughter Susan, sister Anna, brothers Christy, Paddy, John and James, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Daniel and Maime, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (21st Feb.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Fr John Lawlor

The death has occurred of Fr. John Lalor PP, Camross, Laois / Durrow, Laois / Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Mary and Anne, brother Gay, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, Bishop of Ossory, Bishop Dermot Farrell, priests of Ossory diocese and the people of Camross.

Reposing at the Parochial House, Camross from noon Friday. Removal at 7pm to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Funeral prayers at 7.15pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial in Durrow Cemetery at 2.15pm approximately.

The late Ken Lynam

The death has occurred of Canice (Ken) Lynam (20 Newpark Lower, Kilkenny) 20th February 2020, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, Canice (Ken), beloved husband of Moira and loving father of Mary, Tracy and Yvonne; sadly missed by his wife and daughters, brothers Donal, Michael and Andy, sister Della, sons-in-law Greg, Jason and Brendan, grandchildren Ella, Kate, Sara, Emma and Chloe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (21st Feb) from 4 o'clock with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private on Saturday please.

The late Stephen McMulkin

The death has occurred of Stephen McMulkin, Farnans, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Stephen will be sadly missed by his wife Monica, sons Thomas, Mark and Kevin, daughters Julie-Ann and Caroline, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm to 6pm on Friday. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer.

The late Marie O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Marie O’Keeffe (nee Power), Ard Mhuire, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Jail Street, Kilkenny. February 19th 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Marie (in her 90th year). Beloved mother of the late Paul and grandmother of the late Paul (Thistle). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, sons Bernard and Bobby, daughters Philomena and Kathleen, son-in-law Jerry, daughter-in-law Joyce, grandchildren Linda, Lorraine, Kevin, Michael, Gerard, Bobby, James, Brendan and Christopher, sister Teresa (Kent, England), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.