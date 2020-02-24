Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 24

The late Eamonn (Bishop) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Eamonn (Bishop) Fitzpatrick, Hillcrest, Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Sadly missed by his sons, daughter, nieces, nephews, 14 grandchildren, sisters, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday (Feb 25th) from 5.00 pm followed by removal at 6.30 pm to Church of The Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (Feb 26th) at 11 am. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Sarah (Sadie) Hartley

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Hartley (née Dowling), Rockenham, Ferrybank, Waterford / Inistioge, Kilkenny. Sarah (Sadie) Hartley nee Dowling, Rockenham, Ferrybank, and late of Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, who died on Saturday 22nd February 2020 peacefully, at Care Choice Nursing Home, Dungarvan, surrounded by her loving family. Sarah will be sadly missed by her daughter Elma, sons Jimmy, Michael and John, granddaughter Alannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Sarah will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 24th February, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 25th February at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nuala Cummins

The death has occurred of Nuala Cummins (nee Laracy) Barrettstown, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny who died on 21st February 2020 peacefully at her residence and is predeceased by her beloved husband Oliver. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Brendan & Aidan, daughter Cathleen, daughters-in-law Michelle & Pauline, son-in-law John, grandchildren Hannah, Caia, Olly, Áine, Eamonn & Olive, sisters Ina & Antonette, brother Pat, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm tomorrow, Sunday, 23rd Feburary, conculding with Rosary at 7pm. Funeral to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday, 24th February, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please. No flowers only please Donations if desiied to Carlow / Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Sr Carmel Daly

The death has occurred of Sr. Carmel Daly, Callan, Kilkenny / Thomastown, Kilkenny / Ballydehob, Cork.

Formerly of Ballydehob, Co. Cork. Peacefully on Saturday, 22nd February, 2020 at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by The Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, extended family, many relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at The Convent Chapel, Callan, on Monday, from 2.30pm with Evening Prayers of Remembrance at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in The Convent Chapel, on Tuesday, 25th February, at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Matt Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Matt Kavanagh, Limerick Road, Tipperary Town and formerly of Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly. February 14th 2020. Matt, predeceased by his father Bernard, mother Joanie and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his wife Kay, son David, daughter Bernadine, beloved grandchildren Aine, Katie, Padraic, Clodagh, Maththew, Matt and Jessica, brother Tommy, sisters Nuala, Joan, Mary and Bernadette, daughter in law Pauline, Son in law, Yossie, Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. House private please.

The death has occurred of Alice Lennon (née Lakes), Tullamaine, Callan, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Formerly from Graiguenamanagh, Alice died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Tinnepark Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Marie, Thomas, Sean, Peggy, Theresa, Kathleen and her sister in law Brenda Lennon. Predeceased by her husbands Jim Lennon, Ballyduff and Jim Lennon, Freynestown and her brothers Billy, Vincent and sister Sheila.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh from 2pm Monday with removal to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh.

The late Kathleen Miller

The death has taken place of Kathleen Miller (nee Hayes) of 5 Millennium Court, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny. Kathleen died on 22nd February 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Paddy Joe (Patrick) Rohan

The death has occurred of Paddy Joe (Patrick) Rohan,Carrigetna, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, 21st February 2020. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his wife Maura, children Eilish, Jim, Padraig, Mairead, Martin, Niamh, Niall and Michael, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Noel, Seamus and Oliver, Aunt Rose, Uncle Tom, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R95 P5FE), on Sunday, 23rd February, from 2pm, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. House private please on Monday morning.

Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.