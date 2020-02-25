Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, February 25

The late Fr James Dollard

The death has occurred of Fr. James Dollard, Cullohill, Laois / Johnstown, Kilkenny. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Seán Jones

The death has occurred of Seán Jones (Beech Park, Castle Road, Kilkenny) 24th February 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Seán, beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Marie (Tallent), Anne (Brett), Mairéad (Maharaj) and the late Baby William, sadly missed by his loving daughters, brothers Paddy (Australia) and Brother Anthony (Bolton Abbey, Moone), sisters Peggy (Dublin) and Sr. Celine MMM (Drogheda), sister-in-law Chris (Jones, Bagenalstown), sons-in-law Eddie, Hughie and Robin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (25th Feb) from 7 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 8 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Patrick's Parish. House private please.

The late Sean Kelly

The death has occurred of Sean Kelly, Main Street, Johnstown, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister Joan (Heffernan), sister-in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eddie Lawlor

The death has occurred of Eddie (Ned) Lawlor (late of Wolfe Tone Street and Larchfield, Kilkenny) 24th February 2020, at his son Eddie's home in Kilmanagh, Eddie (Ned), predeceased by his wife Bridie and long term partner Anne, beloved father of Marie, Mattie, Celia, Elizabeth and Eddie, sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Billy, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (26th Feb) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.