Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 26

The late Maura Fenlon

The death has occurred of Maura Fenlon (née Joyce) of Green Rd., Carlow and formerly of Higginstown, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on February 25th, 2020, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Much loved mother of Niall, Eleanor and Darragh, sadly missed by her lifelong companion and friend John and cherished sister of Ger, Marion, Berna, Bobby and Jemma.

She will be cherished and remembered by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Kayleigh, Conor, Annie, Tommy, Edward and Ruby, daughters-in-law Lindsay and Laura, Eleanor's partner John, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Sr. Ann Breen, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

The late Mary Morrissey

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (Late of Friary St./New St. Corner, Altamount, Kilkenny and Glasgow, Scotland) February 25th 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Ann and the staff of Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved sister of Ellen and Richard (Dick). Predeceased by her brothers John, Paddy and Martin, sisters Josie and Anna, brother-in-law Jack, sister-in-law Mary. She will be sadly missed by her sister, brother, in-laws Phil, Rose, Mary and Dermot, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95FH90) from 12.15p.m. on Wednesday with Funeral Prayers at 12.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown for Requiem Mass at 1p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Fr James Dollard

The death has occurred of Fr. James Dollard, Cullohill and Johnstown, Kilkenny, suddenly, but peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his brother Stephen, sister-in-law Mary, niece Ruth and her husband Ashley Palmer, cousins, especially Maureen and Peter, relatives, neighbours, many friends, former students, parishioners, Bishop of Ossory Bishop Dermot Farrell and priests of the Ossory Diocese.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, Wednesday from 4.00pm. Funeral prayers at 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Tighearnach's Church, Cullohill, arriving at 7.45pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 3.00pm, followed by burial in Durrow Cemetery.